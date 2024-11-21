Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Stock Holdings Boosted by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,475,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,644,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,171 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,570,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,193 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,870,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,202,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,237,000 after purchasing an additional 295,075 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $32.26 on Thursday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $33.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

