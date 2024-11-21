Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.37. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $37.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 158.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,280,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 265,337 shares in the last quarter.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

