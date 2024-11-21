Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.37. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $37.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.
