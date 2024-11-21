Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 58,516 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 24,242 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,148,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,825,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,597,000 after purchasing an additional 50,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 91.7% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 749,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,461,000 after purchasing an additional 358,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,521.36. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.9 %

EW opened at $69.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.87. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

