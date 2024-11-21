Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 6,419 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 750.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 0.2 %

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.79. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 108.66%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

