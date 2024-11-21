Empowered Funds LLC Sells 21,297 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 21,297 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the second quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Matson in the second quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MATX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Matson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total value of $497,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,929.87. This trade represents a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,028,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,546,006.49. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,645 shares of company stock worth $3,677,960 over the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matson Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MATX opened at $151.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.04. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $93.75 and a one year high of $169.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.91. Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Matson’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

