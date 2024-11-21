Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and traded as low as $16.20. Engie shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 92,739 shares traded.

ENGIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Engie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

