Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $29,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ENTG opened at $99.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.92. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.02.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ENTG. UBS Group cut their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entegris

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.