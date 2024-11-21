Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a C$2.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s current price.
Entrée Resources Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of TSE:ETG opened at C$1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$402.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.38. Entrée Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.14 and a 12 month high of C$2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.67.
About Entrée Resources
