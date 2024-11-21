EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) versus Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Critical Contrast

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dynex Capital and EPR Properties”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynex Capital $123.18 million 7.99 -$6.13 million $1.26 9.85 EPR Properties $636.87 million 5.26 $173.05 million $2.31 19.16

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Dynex Capital. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynex Capital 28.83% -4.80% -0.63% EPR Properties 28.87% 8.22% 3.52%

Dividends

This table compares Dynex Capital and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.5%. EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Dynex Capital pays out 142.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EPR Properties pays out 148.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dynex Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dynex Capital and EPR Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynex Capital 0 2 4 0 2.67 EPR Properties 2 4 3 1 2.30

Dynex Capital currently has a consensus target price of $13.35, suggesting a potential upside of 7.57%. EPR Properties has a consensus target price of $48.28, suggesting a potential upside of 9.05%. Given EPR Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EPR Properties is more favorable than Dynex Capital.

Volatility & Risk

Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.3% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of EPR Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EPR Properties beats Dynex Capital on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders as dividends. Dynex Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.