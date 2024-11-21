Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Holdings Boosted by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 0.4 %

Equinix stock opened at $918.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $889.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $822.27. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.14 and a 1 year high of $943.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $952.88.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The trade was a 9.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.00, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,854,454. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,754 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,756. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

