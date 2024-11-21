Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Receives $6.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.08.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ERAS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Erasca from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.
NASDAQ ERAS opened at $2.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $746.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.16. Erasca has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Erasca will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.
