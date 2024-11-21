Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 530 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $240.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $152.57 and a 12 month high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

