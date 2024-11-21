FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Hovde Group

Hovde Group downgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Hovde Group currently has $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FBK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on FB Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $54.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.12. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.07.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $169.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $291,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,421.16. This represents a 8.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,902,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,729,672.33. This trade represents a 0.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $658,460 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in FB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

