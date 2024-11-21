Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 382 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RPM International by 9,945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,920,000 after buying an additional 1,930,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,475,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,218 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of RPM International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 499,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of RPM International by 5.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 241,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $406,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,311.25. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy D. Crandall sold 3,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $497,133.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,297.98. This represents a 14.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,083 shares of company stock worth $1,443,549 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE RPM opened at $134.46 on Thursday. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.56 and a 1 year high of $138.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.49.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 8.43%. RPM International’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

