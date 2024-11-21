Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,239 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This represents a 8.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,943 shares of company stock worth $26,278,184 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Shares of JCI stock opened at $82.98 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $87.16. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.65 and a 200-day moving average of $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JCI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

