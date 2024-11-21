Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 345 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in Exelon by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 646.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $28,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Exelon Trading Down 0.9 %

EXC opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.82. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

