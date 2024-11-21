Financial Analysis: Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK) vs. CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP)

Profitability

This table compares Davis Commodities and CHS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Davis Commodities N/A N/A N/A CHS 3.62% 18.44% 7.81%

Risk & Volatility

Davis Commodities has a beta of -3.91, indicating that its stock price is 491% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHS has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.8% of Davis Commodities shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of CHS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Davis Commodities $190.72 million 0.12 $1.09 million N/A N/A CHS $39.26 billion N/A $1.10 billion N/A N/A

CHS has higher revenue and earnings than Davis Commodities.

Summary

CHS beats Davis Commodities on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Davis Commodities

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services. Davis Commodities Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. The company operates as a subsidiary of Davis & KT Holdings Pte. Ltd.

About CHS

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids. The company also processes and sells crude oil into refined petroleum products under the Cenex brand name to member cooperatives and other independent retailers through a network of approximately 1,500 sites and provides transportation services. In addition, it processes and markets grains and oilseeds and offers seeds, crop nutrients, crop protection products, animal feed, animal health products, refined and renewable fuels, as well as refined oils, meal, soy flour, and processed sunflower products. Additionally, it produces and distributes edible oil-based products. CHS Inc. was formerly known as Cenex Harvest States Cooperatives and changed its name to CHS Inc. in August 2003. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

