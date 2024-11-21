Financial Comparison: Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) versus Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Lexeo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Passage Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Lexeo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Passage Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lexeo Therapeutics and Passage Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexeo Therapeutics 0 0 8 1 3.11 Passage Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

Lexeo Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $22.71, suggesting a potential upside of 271.15%. Passage Bio has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,652.00%. Given Passage Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Lexeo Therapeutics.

This table compares Lexeo Therapeutics and Passage Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexeo Therapeutics N/A -57.66% -48.18% Passage Bio N/A -72.53% -52.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lexeo Therapeutics and Passage Bio”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexeo Therapeutics $650,000.00 311.37 -$66.39 million ($3.16) -1.94 Passage Bio N/A N/A -$102.06 million ($1.17) -0.44

Lexeo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Passage Bio. Lexeo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Passage Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lexeo Therapeutics beats Passage Bio on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene. It also develops LX1001, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of APOE4 homozygous; LX1020, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of APOE4 homozygous; LX1021 for the treatment of APOE4 homozygotes; and LX1004 for the treatment of CLN2 Batten disease. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About Passage Bio

(Get Free Report)

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and other program for huntington's disease. It has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. Passage Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.