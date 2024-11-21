Financial Contrast: TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) & MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK)

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) and MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TriNet Group and MetaWorks Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 5.29% 248.94% 7.42% MetaWorks Platforms N/A -249.65% -157.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TriNet Group and MetaWorks Platforms”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $4.92 billion 0.95 $375.00 million $5.19 18.16 MetaWorks Platforms $410,000.00 2.76 -$5.65 million ($0.08) -0.15

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than MetaWorks Platforms. MetaWorks Platforms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriNet Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

96.8% of TriNet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of MetaWorks Platforms shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.1% of TriNet Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TriNet Group and MetaWorks Platforms, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 1 1 2 0 2.25 MetaWorks Platforms 0 1 0 0 2.00

TriNet Group currently has a consensus target price of $117.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.15%. Given TriNet Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than MetaWorks Platforms.

Risk and Volatility

TriNet Group has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetaWorks Platforms has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TriNet Group beats MetaWorks Platforms on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriNet Group



TriNet Group, Inc. provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It also provides technology platform, an online and mobile tool that allows users to store, view, and manager HR information and administer various HR transactions, such as payroll processing, tax administration and credits, employee onboarding and termination, employee performance, time and attendance, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration, as well as incorporated workforce analytics and allows professional employer organization clients to generate HR data, payroll, compensation, and other custom reports. The company serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, and not-for-profit. It sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About MetaWorks Platforms



MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services. The company was formerly known as CurrencyWorks Inc. and changed its name to MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. in August 2022. MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Fairfield, California.

