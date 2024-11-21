First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58.

About First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

