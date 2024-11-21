Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN BDL opened at $24.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $29.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

