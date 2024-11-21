Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $26.12.
Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.
