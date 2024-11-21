Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.93 ($1.19) and traded as low as GBX 83.20 ($1.05). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 85 ($1.08), with a volume of 36,790 shares traded.

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of £53.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 93.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.38.

Get Flowtech Fluidpower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowtech Fluidpower news, insider Roger McDowell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($11,388.08). Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company supplies hydraulic and pneumatic products, as well as delivers specialist engineering solutions, services, and systems through a network of distributors and resellers and a broad range of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across all industry sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.