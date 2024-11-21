Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Says

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

FTNT stock opened at $92.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.89. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $100.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $386,027.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,901.87. This represents a 47.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,915,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,692,751.70. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,095 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,575 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 73.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Fortinet by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.