Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and traded as low as $2.83. Fortum Oyj shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 3,057 shares changing hands.

Fortum Oyj Stock Up 4.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02.

Fortum Oyj Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.1272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.10. Fortum Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar power; and provides district heating and cooling, and decarbonization services.

