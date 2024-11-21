Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives $41.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.
Several research firms recently weighed in on FOXF. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $31.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.65. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.86 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.
