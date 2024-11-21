Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives $41.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOXF. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 25,005.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,388,000 after buying an additional 1,578,822 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,793,000 after purchasing an additional 228,339 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,743,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 674,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after buying an additional 135,542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $31.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.65. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.86 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

