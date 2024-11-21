FOXO Technologies Announces Special Shareholders Meeting on November 29, 2024

FOXO Technologies Inc., a Delaware corporation, revealed in a press release on November 18, 2024, that a Special Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled to take place on November 29, 2024, at 10:30 am Eastern Time. The meeting, authorized by the Company’s Board of Directors, aims to address several proposals requiring shareholder approval.

Get alerts:

The primary proposals up for consideration involve crucial financial decisions and strategic moves by the company. Among these proposals, shareholders will be asked to vote on the approval of a potential reverse stock split, an exchange agreement with a debt holder, and an agreement with ClearThink Capital Partners, LLC to access a $5 million Equity Line of Credit. Additionally, an agreement with an institutional investor for debt funding will be presented for approval.

Mark White, the Interim CEO of FOXO, expressed optimism about the company’s progress and urged shareholder support for the proposed approvals. FOXO Technologies operates under three subsidiaries: Foxo Labs, Inc., Myrtle Recovery Centers, Inc., and Rennova Community Health, Inc., each contributing uniquely to the company’s diverse portfolio.

As with any forward-looking statements, risks and uncertainties are inherent in these proposals and the company’s future endeavors. FOXO Technologies emphasizes the importance of understanding these risks, as unforeseen factors could impact actual results. The company encourages shareholders to review the proposed initiatives carefully to make informed decisions during the Special Meeting.

For more details on the proposals and the trajectory of FOXO Technologies, shareholders are advised to refer to the Definitive Proxy Statement available on the company’s website. Additionally, the Company will be holding its Annual General Meeting for 2024 in the coming weeks to address further matters of importance in its strategic roadmap.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read FOXO Technologies’s 8K filing here.

About FOXO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FOXO Technologies Inc engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging.

Further Reading