Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 81.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,765 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 14.7% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 704,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 90,530 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 44.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,804,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,701,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,346,000 after acquiring an additional 353,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

NYSE YMM opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $380.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.24 million. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 26.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

