FY2024 Earnings Estimate for PINE Issued By B. Riley

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust in a report issued on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now forecasts that the company will earn $1.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.64. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpine Income Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

PINE has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PINE opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $250.72 million, a P/E ratio of 79.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,202,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 380,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 59,674 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 734,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after buying an additional 80,725 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 509.11%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.