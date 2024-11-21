FY2024 EPS Estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines Raised by Analyst

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

WDO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Ventum Financial increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.05 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.29.

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$11.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.24. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$7.03 and a twelve month high of C$14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 5,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$66,850.00. Also, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.47, for a total transaction of C$43,645.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,991 shares of company stock valued at $235,103. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

