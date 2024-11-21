FY2024 EPS Estimates for Monroe Capital Cut by B. Riley

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monroe Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Monroe Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

MRCC stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $8.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 16.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth $327,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the second quarter valued at $76,000.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

