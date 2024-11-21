FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sphere 3D Lifted by HC Wainwright

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Sphere 3D in a research note issued on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.58) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.70). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sphere 3D’s current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sphere 3D’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Sphere 3D Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of ANY opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Sphere 3D has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere 3D

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sphere 3D stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.28% of Sphere 3D as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

