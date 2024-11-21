FY2025 EPS Estimates for Biotricity Decreased by Analyst

Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Biotricity in a report issued on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.43). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biotricity’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share.
Biotricity Trading Down 14.9 %
Shares of BTCY stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Biotricity has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The company has a market cap of $7.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biotricity
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biotricity stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 97,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Biotricity as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Biotricity
Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.
