GAP Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GAP)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 16,391 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 54% compared to the typical volume of 10,622 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other GAP news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 75,385 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,507,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GAP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on GAP from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GAP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus raised GAP to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

GAP Stock Down 1.8 %

GAP stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29. GAP has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $30.75.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

