GB Group (LON:GBG) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
GB Group Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of GBG stock opened at GBX 353.40 ($4.47) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 318.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 331.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. GB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 227.20 ($2.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 370 ($4.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £890.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,887.37, a PEG ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.30.
GB Group Company Profile
