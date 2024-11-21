GB Group (LON:GBG) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

GB Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of GBG stock opened at GBX 353.40 ($4.47) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 318.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 331.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. GB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 227.20 ($2.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 370 ($4.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £890.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,887.37, a PEG ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.30.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

