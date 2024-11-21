Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and traded as low as $14.97. Getinge AB (publ) shares last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 27,102 shares traded.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $755.49 million for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

