Global Blue Group (GB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Global Blue Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 48.62%. The company had revenue of $126.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. On average, analysts expect Global Blue Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Global Blue Group stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. Global Blue Group has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $5.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Global Blue Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.