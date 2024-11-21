Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Global Payments from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Trading Up 0.1 %

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $114.83 on Friday. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 11.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Global Payments by 12.6% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.