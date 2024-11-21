Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 80,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

