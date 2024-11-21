GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $91.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. StockNews.com lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on GMS from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GMS from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $510,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,834.36. This represents a 17.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at $814,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in GMS by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 29,495 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in GMS by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 51,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in GMS by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 151,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,215,000 after acquiring an additional 28,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of GMS by 630.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 37,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMS opened at $98.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.68. GMS has a twelve month low of $65.46 and a twelve month high of $103.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.21). GMS had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GMS will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

