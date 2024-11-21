GoalVest Advisory LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $1,185,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $2,661,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 500,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $240.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $677.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $152.57 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

