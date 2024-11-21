Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GSHD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 2.7 %

GSHD opened at $120.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.22. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 284.41%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Miller sold 58,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $6,428,801.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,600. This represents a 66.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $195,225.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,450. The trade was a 30.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,232 shares of company stock worth $13,425,876 over the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 195.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 49.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 567.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2,810.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.