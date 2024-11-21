Greenridge Global Issues Negative Outlook for FSI Earnings

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Greenridge Global reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flexible Solutions International in a report released on Monday, November 18th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Flexible Solutions International’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Flexible Solutions International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Flexible Solutions International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

FSI opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.46. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.05% of Flexible Solutions International worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.