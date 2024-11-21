Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.19 and traded as low as $41.85. Hannover Rück shares last traded at $42.15, with a volume of 3,265 shares trading hands.

Hannover Rück Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average is $43.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

