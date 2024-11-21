HC Wainwright Expects Higher Earnings for Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report released on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sensus Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Sensus Healthcare Trading Up 6.9 %

SRTS opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $146.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03.

Institutional Trading of Sensus Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 578.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 118,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 128.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 93,511 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 34.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 100,294 shares in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

