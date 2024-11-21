HC Wainwright Expects Higher Earnings for Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTSFree Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report released on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sensus Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Sensus Healthcare Trading Up 6.9 %

SRTS opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $146.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03.

Institutional Trading of Sensus Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 578.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 118,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 128.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 93,511 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 34.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 100,294 shares in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

