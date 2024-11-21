HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Forecast for INO Earnings

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($4.39) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.64). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 177.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.