HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Price

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.76) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNDX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $15.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $25.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,926,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,262,000 after acquiring an additional 591,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

