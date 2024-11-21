H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 645.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at $1,233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 688.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 2,460.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 33,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth about $542,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on HEES shares. KeyCorp started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $66.18. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.82.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.15). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $384.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

