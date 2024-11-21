Head to Head Comparison: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Sun Communities”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $102.32 million 0.11 -$4.69 million ($194.37) -0.05 Sun Communities $3.22 billion 4.99 -$201.00 million $1.86 67.87

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sun Communities. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

35.3% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Sun Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 51.4% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Sun Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Communities has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Sun Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -29.69% N/A -4.57% Sun Communities 7.46% 3.21% 1.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Sun Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sun Communities 1 8 5 0 2.29

Sun Communities has a consensus target price of $139.08, suggesting a potential upside of 10.18%. Given Sun Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Sun Communities beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc. became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.