Head to Head Contrast: Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) & Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Starwood Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 0 0 0 0.00 Starwood Property Trust 0 3 5 1 2.78

Starwood Property Trust has a consensus target price of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.63%. Given Starwood Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Starwood Property Trust is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $1.25 billion N/A $188.70 million $0.71 5.36 Starwood Property Trust $2.05 billion 3.25 $339.21 million $1.17 16.88

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Starwood Property Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Starwood Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Starwood Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 19.37% 16.12% 7.69% Starwood Property Trust 18.82% 9.93% 1.00%

Risk and Volatility

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Starwood Property Trust pays out 164.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações develops and constructs residential properties in Brazil. It also provides real estate services, such as construction management and technical consultancy services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans. The Infrastructure lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages infrastructure debt investments. The Property segment engages primarily in acquiring and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multifamily properties and commercial properties subject to net leases, that are held for investment. The Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS comprising subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets that include properties acquired from CMBS trusts. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

